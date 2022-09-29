Gucci Mane Regrets Making Pookie Loc Comments During 'Verzuz' With Jeezy
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2022
Gucci Mane is showing how much he's matured over the past decade by expressing his disappointment at himself for invoking the name of Jeezy's deceased friend during their glorified Verzuz battle.
On Sunday, September 25, Gucci Mane hit the stage with the Rap Radar Podcast during the second day of the 2022 REVOLT Summit in Atlanta. During their discussion, the topic of Gucci and Jeezy's infamous Verzuz battle came up. Guwop told hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller that he actually regrets performing his 2005 diss track "The Truth," which mentions Jeezy's late associate Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III.
#RapRadar @gucci1017 speaks on his Verzuz with Jeezy. @revoltsummit pic.twitter.com/QKK66pweUT— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) September 29, 2022
“I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen. [That] I was gonna say that,” Gucci explained. “I ain’t like, ‘I’m bringing negative energy.’ It just really came out … I mean what I say, I say what I mean. So my thing was, if I was bad enough to say it in the studio, I’m bad enough to say it in your face.”
“I don’t even like to perform that song," Gucci added. "When I left, I was like, ‘Damn. I wish I wouldn’t have said what I said.’”
Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz battle happened 15 years after their beef exploded in the public eye. The majority of the battle happened without incident until Gucci performed "The Truth" towards the end. Despite him bringing up Pookie Loc's name again, Jeezy didn't take offense and offered to move passed it. The rappers appeared to call a truce and even performed their beloved hit "So Icy" to close out the show. Gucci felt that their final performance together was "genuine."
"After I did what I did, and he came back and said what he said, I felt what he was saying," Gucci said.
Relive the entire Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE