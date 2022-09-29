Gucci Mane Regrets Making Pookie Loc Comments During 'Verzuz' With Jeezy

“I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen. [That] I was gonna say that,” Gucci explained. “I ain’t like, ‘I’m bringing negative energy.’ It just really came out … I mean what I say, I say what I mean. So my thing was, if I was bad enough to say it in the studio, I’m bad enough to say it in your face.”



“I don’t even like to perform that song," Gucci added. "When I left, I was like, ‘Damn. I wish I wouldn’t have said what I said.’”



Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz battle happened 15 years after their beef exploded in the public eye. The majority of the battle happened without incident until Gucci performed "The Truth" towards the end. Despite him bringing up Pookie Loc's name again, Jeezy didn't take offense and offered to move passed it. The rappers appeared to call a truce and even performed their beloved hit "So Icy" to close out the show. Gucci felt that their final performance together was "genuine."



"After I did what I did, and he came back and said what he said, I felt what he was saying," Gucci said.



Relive the entire Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

