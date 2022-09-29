Here's How Hurricane Ian Will Impact Ohio Weather

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 29, 2022

Hurricane attention road sign
Photo: Getty Images

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane along Cayo Costa (an island in Lee County, Florida) around 3 p.m. September 28. It brought sustained winds of around 150 mph. In addition, a storm surge —which is defined by the National Hurricane Center as an "abnormal rush of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tides"— of 12-18 feet was expected along the southwest Florida coastline. Reports of wind gusts were over 100 mph.

But will Hurricane Ian affect Ohio?

Although Ohio seems pretty far removed from the path of the storm, some remnants of Ian are actually expected to move north into parts of the state late Sunday, according to FOX-8 News. However, Ian's impact on Ohio will be much less severe than in other parts of the U.S.

According to FOX-8 News, you should expect more cloud cover Saturday and into Sunday. Ian downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved out into the Atlantic Ocean, but it could make another landfall along the east coast before the weekend.

The models have been going back and forth with the forecast, according to FOX-8 News, so the news station is keeping a close eye on it.

