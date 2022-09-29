Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Seattle

Seattle is a prime destination for an amazing cup of Joe, from the world-renowned Starbucks to many independent cafes and roasters. With so many coffee shops dotting the city and its nearby communities, where can you find the best one?

That's where Yelp comes in. The website has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the Emerald City, and Overcast Coffee Company claimed the No. 1 spot!

Located on 312 15th Ave E, this business has a stunning five-star rating with over 40 reviews! Overcast prides itself on serving quality and locally-sourced coffee, drinks, and pastries.

Darcy P. shared her experience at the coffee shop:

"Delicious coffee while waiting for my sister at a Kaiser doctor's office. The barista was very friendly and made me a yummy white chocolate mocha with raspberry. He asked if I wanted half the white chocolate with half the raspberry or full servings of both. Lightbulb moment! That is why I never tasted the flavor enough. Full shots of both I answered!"