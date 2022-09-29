Hurricane Warning Issued For Entire South Carolina Coast

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for the entire coast of South Carolina as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen once again into a hurricane.

According to an NHC advisory issued around 11 a.m., there is a "danger of life-threatening storm surge" for South Carolina as well as Georgia and northeast Florida through Friday (September 30), with hurricane-force winds expected across the South Carolina coast beginning early Friday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday (September 28) in Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. More than 2 million people were without power as the storm tore through the state, winds exceeding 150 mph and causing dangerous storm surges to sweep through communities.

On Thursday, Ian had weakened into a tropical storm, moving north-northeast at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, per WLTX. The winds are expected to pick up as the storm strengthens, with it becoming Category 1 strength once it reaches 74 mph.

While the coast is under a hurricane warning, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the entire Midlands region as winds between 25-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph sweep through the area. Heavy rains are also expected, with flash flooding being the greatest threat to the region Thursday night into Friday.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of the storm's impact on South Carolina.

"We do know we'll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days," said McMaster. "Now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared."