Jimmy Buffett has pushed back his remaining 2022 tour dates because of “health issues and brief hospitalization,” according to a statement shared on his Instagram account. Buffett, 75, is rescheduling three of the remaining performances and is canceling two others.

The “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” artist postponed two upcoming performances at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those shows were originally set for October 8 and October 15, and have been rescheduled for March 4 and March 11, respectively. Buffett’s October 22 concert at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, however, does not have a rescheduled date announced as of publication time on Thursday (September 29).

Buffett’s upcoming performances at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho — set for October 10 and October 12, respectively — have been canceled, according to the statement: “Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are unfortunately unable to reschedule the following dates, which will no longer be happening.”

“Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” the announcement on Buffett’s social media channels reads. “On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.

“We appreciate your understanding. Fans with tickets to the rescheduled dates are encouraged to hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled shows in 2023. For refund information for the MGM Grand Garden Arena shows, please refer to the details on JimmyBuffett.com. for cancelled shows, your tickets will be refunded.”

See the announcement here: