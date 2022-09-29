Latest On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
September 30, 2022
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung prior to the conclusion of Thursday's (September 29) 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game after experiencing head and neck injuries, the team confirmed.
The quarterback was sacked by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard at the 50-yard line with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter and was on the ground for several minutes before being stretchered and carted off the field.
"Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities," the Dolphins tweeted.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field, Hartung reported prior to the beginning of the third quarter.
The entire Dolphins roster was on the field as Tagovailoa was carted off. The 24-year-old was taken out of the stadium via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the injury occurred.
Backup Teddy Bridgewater took over at quarterback in Tagovailoa's absence.
Tagovailoa finished Thursday's game with 110 yards on 8 of 14 passing.
On Wednesday (September 27), the NFL confirmed that it was reviewing whether Miami followed its league concussion protocol last Sunday (September 23) before allowing Tagovailoa to return from what was initially announced as a head injury during the team's win against the Buffalo Bills.
The former Alabama standout was selected by the Dolphins at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and was on pace to have a career season in 2022.
Tagovailoa threw for 925 yards -- the second-most among all NFL quarterbacks -- eight touchdowns and two interceptions on 72 of 101 passing through his first four games.