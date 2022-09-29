Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert A Government Shutdown

A stopgap bill to fund the government until after the midterm elections easily passed in the Senate by a 72-25 vote on Thursday (September 29). The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass, despite opposition from Republicans.

The continuing resolution will keep funding the government at current levels until December 16, preventing a government shutdown on Friday and giving lawmakers time to hammer out a budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The bill also includes more than $12 billion in financial assistance for Ukraine and funding for disaster relief.

“The last thing the American people need right now is a pointless government shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. “I’m optimistic we’re on track to avoiding one well before the funding deadline. I thank all my colleagues for their good work and their cooperation.”

The outcome of the midterm elections could have a significant impact on the negotiations of the broader budget bill when lawmakers return to Washington, D.C.

“Obviously, the results of the midterms will have a lot to do with our ability to get this done,” Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security Chair Chris Murphy told The Hill. “But with both Senator Shelby and Senator Leahy retiring, I think there’ll be a lot of support within both caucuses to get a budget done before they retire.”