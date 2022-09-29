Sex Offender With 9 Arrests Accused Of 'Despicable' Attack Against Neighbor

A 50-year-old registered sex offender with nine previous arrests is back behind bars for allegedly attacking his 81-year-old neighbor. The New York Police Department said that Thomas Johnson committed a "particularly despicable crime" against the elderly woman early Tuesday (September 27) morning.

Johnson is accused of choking the woman until she was unconscious and then raping her. When she regained consciousness, she discovered Johnson was still in her apartment and attacked her a second time.

"He put my cheekbones out of place, and when I got up, I had no panties on," the woman told WABC. "He knocked me out. I was out cold. I'm still spitting up blood. My eyes are red from the blood and everything. And when I tried to go back into the bedroom to make a phone call, I didn't know he was still here. He attacked me a second time. And when he attacked me a second time again, I was knocked out totally."

Johnson has a lengthy criminal history dating back over 30 years and has been arrested nine times. In 2006, he sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl. His most recent arrest came in 2021 when he was charged with strangling a family member. The case was eventually dropped because the victim did not want to pursue the charges.

Johnson is facing charges of second-degree assault on a female over 65 years old and strangulation and burglary. Officials said he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.