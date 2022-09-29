A major causeway connecting two islands to mainland Florida was severely damaged during Hurricane Ian, cutting off access to thousands of Floridians who need help.

A huge section of the Sanibel Causeway, which bridges Sanibel and Captiva islands to the rest of the state, was destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Parts of a ramp to the bridge and a roadway crossing the island onto the causeway were reportedly washed away by storm surges.

Reporters described the pavement being "folded up like an accordion, ripped to ribbons" as sand and debris litter the wreckage. Two cars tried crossing the bridge around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (September 29), including a group of young men trying to reach their friend, but they were forced to turn around, the newspaper reports.