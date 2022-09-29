Tom Morello Praises Roger Waters For His 'Fearless' Live Show

Tom Morello is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in, so it's no surprise that he's a fan of Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist has received mixed reviews for his This Is Not A Drill tour's heavy-handed political message, (the show starts with a message that reads "If you're one of those "I love Pink Floyd, but I can't stand Roger's politics" people, you might do well to f**k off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show") but the Rage Against the Machine guitarist is all for it.

Morello praised Waters in an Instagram post about his "fearless and uncompromising" live show. "Stirring and stunning, uncompromising and fearless @rogerwaters show last night," he captioned a carousel of photos, including one of him and Waters. "Dangerous times demand dangerous shows like this. Roger hit me up awhile back about some political this or that and after a brief discussion said, 'I’m glad you haven’t changed your email or your mind.' Love ya man! (Photo: @kate.izor) Also congrats to artistic director and good dude @deadskinboy for his incredible work."

Waters is wrapping up the North American leg of his tour with a few more dates before heading to Europe. See Morello's post below.