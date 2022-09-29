Tom Morello Praises Roger Waters For His 'Fearless' Live Show

By Katrina Nattress

September 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Morello is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in, so it's no surprise that he's a fan of Roger Waters. The former Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist has received mixed reviews for his This Is Not A Drill tour's heavy-handed political message, (the show starts with a message that reads "If you're one of those "I love Pink Floyd, but I can't stand Roger's politics" people, you might do well to f**k off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show") but the Rage Against the Machine guitarist is all for it.

Morello praised Waters in an Instagram post about his "fearless and uncompromising" live show. "Stirring and stunning, uncompromising and fearless @rogerwaters show last night," he captioned a carousel of photos, including one of him and Waters. "Dangerous times demand dangerous shows like this. Roger hit me up awhile back about some political this or that and after a brief discussion said, 'I’m glad you haven’t changed your email or your mind.' Love ya man! (Photo: @kate.izor) Also congrats to artistic director and good dude @deadskinboy for his incredible work."

Waters is wrapping up the North American leg of his tour with a few more dates before heading to Europe. See Morello's post below.

Tom MorelloRoger Waters
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.