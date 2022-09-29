Veteran Hurricane Hunter Says Flight Into Ian Was 'Worst I've Ever Been On'
By Bill Galluccio
September 29, 2022
A veteran Hurricane Hunter with 76 flights under his belt tweeted that the flight into Hurricane Ian "was the worst I've ever been on."
"When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," Nick Underwood wrote on Twitter.
He also shared a video from inside Kermit, one of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's two "Hurricane Hunter" planes. The video shows the intense turbulence as the plane navigated the monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday (September 28).
The post also included a photograph of the eye of the hurricane. While the photo looks like it was taken during the day, Underwood said it was taken at night and was so bright because of the lightning.
Ian has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it moves across Florida and northwest toward Georgia and South Carolina.
"Major-to-record river flooding will continue across central Florida through next week. Considerable flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across coastal portions of northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia, and eastern South Carolina through Friday. Locally considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding is possible this weekend across portions of the southern Appalachians, where landslides will be possible as well. Limited flooding is possible across portions of the southern Mid-Atlantic," the National Hurricane Center said.