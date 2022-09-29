Veteran Hurricane Hunter Says Flight Into Ian Was 'Worst I've Ever Been On'

A veteran Hurricane Hunter with 76 flights under his belt tweeted that the flight into Hurricane Ian "was the worst I've ever been on."

"When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," Nick Underwood wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a video from inside Kermit, one of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's two "Hurricane Hunter" planes. The video shows the intense turbulence as the plane navigated the monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday (September 28).

The post also included a photograph of the eye of the hurricane. While the photo looks like it was taken during the day, Underwood said it was taken at night and was so bright because of the lightning.