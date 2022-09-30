5 Years Since The Las Vegas Route 91 Tragedy: Remembering Those We Lost

October 1st, 2022 marks five years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting that took the lives of 58 innocent people and injured many more. NBC News reported that a lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel after smashing the windows out.

Witness Meghan Kearney told MSNBC:

"We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit. When we started running out, there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground."

Jason Aldean was on stage as the shooting started. Singer Jake Owens was about 50 feet from him when it took place. Owens said, "It got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle. At that point, everyone on stage started running everywhere."

The survivors of that night remember the senseless act, honoring the 58 fallen individuals. Many inscribed the number on their bodies with tattoos and on t-shirts, ensuring they remember those who lost their lives that night.