How You Can See John Mellencamp 'Live And In Person' On Tour Like A VIP

John Mellencamp is heading out on a massive North American tour next year, and one of his biggest fans will be able to catch him "Live and In Person" on the 76-night 2023 trek.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will be flying round trip (with hotel accommodations and a $200 ground transportation gift card) to any city and date of their choosing to see Mellencamp on tour, where they'll enjoy the concert with VIP tickets. The fan will also walk away with hand-written lyrics from John himself to one of his songs, and will get to meet the rock icon backstage during a meet and greet.

For more information, and to enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/JohnMellencamp.