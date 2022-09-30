How You Can See John Mellencamp 'Live And In Person' On Tour Like A VIP
By Taylor Fields
September 30, 2022
John Mellencamp is heading out on a massive North American tour next year, and one of his biggest fans will be able to catch him "Live and In Person" on the 76-night 2023 trek.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will be flying round trip (with hotel accommodations and a $200 ground transportation gift card) to any city and date of their choosing to see Mellencamp on tour, where they'll enjoy the concert with VIP tickets. The fan will also walk away with hand-written lyrics from John himself to one of his songs, and will get to meet the rock icon backstage during a meet and greet.
For more information, and to enter to win, head over to iHeartRadio.com/JohnMellencamp.
Mellencamp's "Live and In Person" Tour kicks off on February 5th in Bloomington, Indiana, and takes him across the country, stopping in cities including Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, San Antonio, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Lous, Nashville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit and more, before wrapping up in South Bend, Indiana in June. See the full list of tour dates below.
John Mellencamp's "Live and In Person" 2023 Tour Dates:
February 5 - Indiana University Auditorium @ Bloomington, IN
February 6 - Indiana University Auditorium @ Bloomington, IN
February 8 - Ovens Auditorium @ Charlotte, NC
February 10 - Fox Theatre @ Atlanta, GA
February 11 - Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater @ Jacksonville, FL
February 13 - Ruth Eckerd Hall @ Clearwater, FL
February 14 - Ruth Eckerd Hall @ Clearwater, FL
February 15 - Ruth Eckerd Hall @ Clearwater, FL
February 18 - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts @ Orlando, FL
February 19 - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts @ Orlando, FL
February 21 - Broward Center for the Performing Arts @ Ft. Lauderdale, FL
February 22 - Broward Center for the Performing Arts @ Ft. Lauderdale, FL
February 24 - Saenger Theatre @ New Orleans, LA
February 25 - Smart Financial Centre @ Sugar Land, TX
February 26 - Majestic Theatre @ San Antonio, TX
February 28 - Bass Concert Hall @ Austin, TX
March 1 - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grande Prairie @ Dallas, TX
March 11 - Keller Auditorium @ Portland, OR
March 13 - Orpheum @ Vancouver, BC
March 14 - Orpheum @ Vancouver, BC
March 15 - Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA
March 17 - Golden Gate Theatre @ San Francisco, CA
March 18 - Golden Gate Theatre @ San Francisco, CA
March 19 - Saroyan Theatre @ Fresno, CA
March 21 - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center @ Sacramento, CA
March 22 - Dolby Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA
March 24 - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV
March 25 - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV
March 27 - Ellie Caulkins Opera House @ Denver, CO
April 3 - The Midland Theatre @ Kansas City, MO
April 4 - The Midland Theatre @ Kansas City, MO
April 6 - State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN
April 7 - State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN
April 8 - State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN
April 10 - The Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI
April 11 - The Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI
April 13 - Chicago Theatre @ Chicago, IL
April 14 - Chicago Theatre @ Chicago, IL
April 17 - The Kentucky Center @ Louisville, KY
April 18 - The Kentucky Center @ Louisville, KY
April 19 - Peoria Civic Center Theater @ Peoria, IL
April 21 - Stifel Theatre @ St. Louis, MO
April 22 - Stifel Theatre @ St. Louis, MO
April 24 - Orpheum Theatre @ Memphis, TN
April 25 - Orpheum Theatre @ Memphis, TN
May 5 - Old National Events Plaza @ Evansville, IN
May 6 - Old National Events Plaza @ Evansville, IN
May 8 - Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN
May 9 - Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN
May 10 - Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN
May 12 - Aronoff Center @ Cincinnati, OH
May 13 - Aronoff Center @ Cincinnati, OH
May 15 - Embassy Theatre @ Ft. Wayne, IN
May 16 - Embassy Theatre @ Ft. Wayne, IN
May 17 - Palace Theatre @ Columbus, OH
May 19 - Peace Center @ Greenville, SC
May 20 - DPAC @ Durham, NC
May 22 - Benedum Center @ Pittsburgh, PA
May 23 - Benedum Center @ Pittsburgh, PA
May 25 - Playhouse Square @ Cleveland, OH
May 26 - Playhouse Square @ Cleveland, OH
June 2 - The Lyric @ Baltimore, MD
June 3 - Kimmel Cultural Campus @ Philadelphia, PA
June 5 - Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY
June 6 - Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY
June 7 - Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY
June 10 - Boch Center - Wang Theatre @ Boston, MA
June 11 - Providence Performing Arts Center @ Providence, RI
June 13 - Palace Theatre @ Albany, NY
June 14 - Landmark Theatre @ Syracuse, NY
June 16 - Shea’s Performing Arts Center @ Buffalo, NY
June 17 - Masonic Temple Theatre @ Detroit, MI
June 19 - Massey Hall @ Toronto, ON
June 21 - DeVos Performance Hall @ Grand Rapids, MI
June 23 - Morris Performing Arts Center @ South Bend, IN
June 24 - Morris Performing Arts Center @ South Bend, IN