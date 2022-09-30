Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina As Intense Category 1

Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday (September 30) afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. ET near Georgetown, northeast of Charleston, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and causing "life-threatening" storm surge along the coast of the Carolinas, per Live5News. A flash flood warning has been used for parts of Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statement following the storm's impact on the state, encouraging residents to take proper precautions and tune into storm coverage to stay up-to-date on potential threats.

"A lot of prayers have been answered – this storm is not as bad as it could have been, but don't let your guard down yet," he said. "We are not out of the woods yet, there is water on the roads, still heavy winds, and it is still dangerous in many parts of the state.

Hurricane Ian initially made landfall in Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. As it moved up the state, it weakened into a tropical storm. However, Ian was expected to pick up steam and strengthen into a hurricane once again as it prepares to make landfall on the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

Ahead of the storm's impact, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the eastern region of North Carolina as well as parts of South Carolina and Virginia.