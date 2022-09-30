Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital

By Bill Galluccio

September 30, 2022

Police Crime Scene
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon.

There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.

"There is a large presence of 1st responder vehicles & personnel as well as multiple #ATXTraffic road closures in the area. Continue to avoid the area and seek alternate routes," Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on Twitter.

The agency said that "no patients have been located, treated, or transported from this incident."

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.