Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon.

There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.

"There is a large presence of 1st responder vehicles & personnel as well as multiple #ATXTraffic road closures in the area. Continue to avoid the area and seek alternate routes," Austin-Travis County EMS wrote on Twitter.

The agency said that "no patients have been located, treated, or transported from this incident."

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates.