Dozens Of Brie And Camembert Cheeses Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns
By Bill Galluccio
October 1, 2022
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of more than two dozen brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses because of possible listeria contamination.
The cheeses were sold at retailers across the country, including Albertsons, Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods. There distributed between August 01, 2022, through September 28, 2022.
The FDA said that affected products have best-by dates ranging from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022. The cheeses were sold under multiple brands names including:
- Black Bear
- Block & Barrel
- Charmant
- Cobblestone
- Culinary Tour
- Fredericks
- Fresh Thyme
- Glenview Farms
- Good & Gather
- Heinen’s
- Joan of Arc
- La Bonne Vie
- Lidl
- Life in Provence
- Market 32
- Matrie’d
- Metropolitan
- Prestige
- Primo Taglio
- Red Apple Cheese
- Reny Picot
- St. Randeaux
- St. Rocco
- Taste of Inspiration
- Trader Joe
You can view a complete list of the recalled products here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that six people in six states have been infected, and five required hospitalization.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those who have weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals usually suffer short-term symptoms, including fever, headaches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.