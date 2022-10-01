Dozens Of Brie And Camembert Cheeses Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of more than two dozen brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses because of possible listeria contamination.

The cheeses were sold at retailers across the country, including Albertsons, Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods. There distributed between August 01, 2022, through September 28, 2022.

The FDA said that affected products have best-by dates ranging from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022. The cheeses were sold under multiple brands names including:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe

You can view a complete list of the recalled products here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that six people in six states have been infected, and five required hospitalization.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those who have weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals usually suffer short-term symptoms, including fever, headaches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.