Elon Musk To Send Starlink Units To Help Florida Following Hurricane Ian

By Bill Galluccio

October 1, 2022

US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IAN
Photo: Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that Elon Musk is donating 120 Starlink units to provide internet access to some of the hardest-hit areas of Florida, Reuters reported.

Starlink will cover the cost of the units and position its network of satellites to beam internet to western Florida.

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters. "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

Most of the units, which can provide high-speed internet access within a 13-mile radius, will go to Lee County, which was devastated after taking a direct hit when Ian slammed into the Florida coast as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday (September 28).

Nearly 350,000 people in the county remain without power, according to poweroutage.us.

DeSantis said that the units will be given to search and rescue teams as they continue their efforts to locate any survivors and clean up from the storm. Rescuers with multiple agencies have already rescued over 4,000 people who were trapped by flood waters.

As of Saturday afternoon, at least 54 people have been killed in Florida in the aftermath of Ian.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.