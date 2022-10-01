Gwen Stefani Says She Didn't Know Blake Shelton Existed Before 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani recently told NBC Insider she had no idea who Blake Shelton was before joining The Voice in 2014.

“I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came on The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world,” she admitted during an interview with fellow The Voice coaches Shelton, Camila Cabello and John Legend. “But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him,” she continued.

Despite not knowing who he was initially, Stefani said she was drawn to the country singer "like a magnet." The two dated for five years after meeting while working together on the singing competition show. They finally tied the knot in a small ceremony officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly on July 3, 2021.

Stefani and Shelton returned as coaches for this season of The Voice, battling for contestants for the first time as a married couple. "You guys are basically going on a date right now!" Cabello said, adding that they are "couple goals." John Legend also said he "loves" seeing the two together: "Good vibes, good energy."