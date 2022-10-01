Over 120 People Killed In Stampede After Soccer Match

Nearly 130 people were killed in a stampede following an Indonesian Premier League match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java on Saturday (October 1).

After Persebaya Surabaya defeated Arema FC by a score of 3-2, fans of both teams started brawling in the stands. The fight spilled onto the field, forcing the police to fire tear gas to try to disperse the crowd. That resulted in mass panic as the thousands of fans in attendance tried to flee.

The chaos spread outside the stadium as well, where at least 13 cars were smashed.

Officials said that most of the people who died were trampled to death. The death toll is expected to rise as nearly 200 others remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The Football Association of Indonesia said it is launching an investigation into the riot. In addition, all BRI Liga 1 league matches will be suspended for a week.

“We’re sorry for this incident ... this is a regrettable incident that ‘injures’ our football at a time when supporters can watch football matches from the stadium,” the Indonesian sports and youth minister, Zainudin Amali, told reporters, according to The Guardian.