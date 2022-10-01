Scooter Braun Shares 'Regret' After Purchasing Taylor Swift's Music Catalog

Record executive Scooter Braun recently shared the one "regret" he had after purchasing Taylor Swift's music catalog.

Braun and Swift have been involved in a long-standing feud for the last three years over the purchase of Swift's music catalog back in 2019. After selling Swift's masters in 2020, Braun revealed his one regret about the deal while chatting on NPR's The Limit podcast.

He explained he assumed every artist involved in Ithaca Holding's acquisition of Big Machine Records and its assists was just as enthusiastic about it as he was.

"The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, 'Great, let's be in business together,'" he said. "I made that assumption with people that I didn't know."

Braun called it an "important lesson," adding, "I can't put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me."

In addition, Braun noted the situation was made worse by an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that prevented him from notifying artists about the deal before it was announced.

"I didn't appreciate how that all went down. I thought it was unfair," he said. "But I also understand, from the other side, they probably felt it was unfair, too."