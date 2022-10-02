Beyoncé Congratulates Solange For Making History: ‘Don’t F**k With My Sis’

"My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you," Beyoncé wrote. "You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep. Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis."



The singer, who dropped her last project When I Get Home in 2019, was called upon by the well-known ballet company to collaborate for its 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala. The event happened on September 28 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. Beyoncé was in the building for the show along with their mother Tina Knowles-Lawson. Solange also took to social media and shared how she felt about making history.



"🖤heart so fulll🖤" Solange wrote in a collage of photos from her special night. Check it out below.

