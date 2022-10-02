Death Toll Rises As Devastating Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Continue

UPDATE:

At least 78 people were killed in relation to Hurricane Ian, including 74 in Florida and four in North Carolina, CNN reported on Sunday (October 2) afternoon.

Seven more deaths were reported in Florida on Sunday, hours after a previous report of at least 67 casualties earlier in the day.

----

At least 67 people have died in Florida following Hurricane Ian's devastation last week, CNN reports.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission announced the first reported death in Hendry County on Sunday.

CNN listed all 67 deaths by county, which are included below:

Lee County- 35

Charlotte County- 12

Collier County- 8

Volusia County- 5

Sarasota County- 3

Lake County- 1

Manatee County- 1

Polk County- 1

Hendry County- 1

Recovery efforts are ongoing in Florida and the Carolinas after the hurricane left a path of destruction throughout the week.

PowerOutage.us reports 829,921 Florida residents and 9,469 Virginia residents were still without power as of Sunday morning.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told NBC's Chuck Todd that at least 33,000 residents were without power during an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday morning, with the total number of outages peaking at 400,000 on Friday.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida after Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon and ordered federal aid to help in state and local recovery efforts in areas directly affected, the White House confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Ian made landfall on Wednesday (September 28) near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with winds reaching up to 150 MPH, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in Florida, according to NBC News forecasters.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday (September 29) before strengthening back into a hurricane prior to making landfall in South Carolina on Friday (September 30).