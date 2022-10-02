Kanye West Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West led Balenciaga's Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, modeling a "Ready to War" look for the luxury fashion brand. According to Rolling Stone, Ye charged the runway wearing a black utility jacket with an abundance of pockets, and the word "security" written on the front. Other models that took the runway for Balenciaga after Ye included Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, and Kylie Jenner.

Rolling Stone mentioned that this was Ye's first time taking the runway at Paris Fashion Week, and this his children were all in attendance.

Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna took to Instagram to share a video of Ye proudly walking down the one-of-a-kind runway with the caption, "YE IS WALKING FOR BALENCIAGA SUMMER 23." Demna also shared a message with followers before the show that detailed that there would be no explanation for the collection.