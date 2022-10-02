Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $322 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (September October 3) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $322 million drawing Saturday (October 1) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $336 million ($176.7 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 8-21-22-65-69

POWERBALL: 26

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after a player in Pennsylvania won the $205.9 million jackpot on June 30.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark 11 times during its existence. The largest most recent jackpot totaled $699.8 million on October 4, 2021, which was on by a player in California.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.3 billion on Friday, July 29, 2022, before a player in Illinois matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.