Airline Explains Why Plane Wing Was Covered In Duct Tape

Duct tape can be used to fix just about anything, even airplanes. Australian opera singer David Wakeham's photo of duct tape on the wing of what appears to be a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner went viral, with many people on social media concerned about the safety of the aircraft.

"When choosing your favourite airline, choose wisely. @Qantas Profits before safety," he wrote in reply to a tweet highlighting pay raises for the airline's board members.

Qantas told Yahoo News that it does not believe the aircraft pictured was one of its planes but noted the duct tape does not affect the safety of the plane.