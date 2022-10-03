Cops Searching For Serial Killer Connected To Five Murders Since July

Authorities in California are searching for a serial killer who has been linked to five unprovoked murders of men since July.

The first victim was 35-year-old man Paul Yaw who was fatally shot in the early morning hours of July 8. The next victim, 43-year-old man Salvador Debudey Jr, was killed just over a month later on August 11. Several weeks later, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was fatally shot by the suspect.

The killer struck again on September 21, fatally shooting Juan Cruz, 52. Less than a week later, 54-year-old Lawrence Lopez Sr. was shot and killed.

Police said that all the victims were alone in dimly lit areas with no surveillance cameras when they were murdered. Additionally, all of the killings took place within a several-mile radius of downtown Stockton.

"These incidents are occurring in the hours of darkness. These incidents are occurring where folks are alone by themselves, not in lit areas," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden told KCRA.

There is an $85,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.