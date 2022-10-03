Drunk Driver With Multiple DWIs Allegedly Ran Over 6-Year-Old Boy 3 Times

A habitual drunk driver from Texas is back in jail after he allegedly killed a six-year-old boy. The Houston Police Department said that Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, struck the young boy with his vehicle in a parking lot.

When the boy's grandfather rushed over the confront Hernandez, he backed up and ran over the boy again, stopping with one of the car's tires on the boy's face. As the boy's grandfather continued to scream at Henandez, he ran the child over for a third time.

When Hernandez tried to drive away, the grandfather pulled him out of his car and detained him until the police arrived.

"He tried to flee the scene, but the people that were around, they stopped him and held him until the police came," a witness told KHOU.

"Basically, he ran over the boy, and the grandfather, out of panic, kept saying, 'my grandson, my grandson.' The driver wasn't in his senses, so he backed up on him again. He ran over him once and back onto him," he said.

Hernandez told police that he drank four 16-ounce beers before getting behind the wheel of his car. He was taken into custody and is charged with murder and driving while intoxicated.

It is the fourth time that Hernandez is facing DWI charges. He was previously convicted in 2015, 2016, and 2020. He is still on probation following the 2020 conviction.

Hernandez remains jailed on a $600,000 bond.