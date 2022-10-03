Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona

Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else.

Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places in each state to get chocolate cake. The website states, "The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

According to the list, the best chocolate cake in Arizona comes from Velvet Buttercream Bakery in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Yelp users can't get enough of chocolate cake at Phoenix's Velvet Buttercream bakery. We wholeheartedly agree. The Cookie Monster isn't classic chocolate cake, it's a cookie-infused masterpiece that will surely cure a sugar craving. This cake is filled and topped with crushed Oreos and chocolate chip cookies, even in the icing."

A full list of places to get each state's best chocolate cake can be found on Eat This, Not That!'s website.