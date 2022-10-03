Navigating The Five Stages Of Grief With ‘One Tree Hill’
By John Popham
October 4, 2022
Following the most tragic episode of the show’s nine-year run, One Tree Hill dedicated “Who Will Survive, and What Will Be Left of Them” to illustrate how the show’s characters processed their pain and experienced the five stages of grief in their own ways.
Now, 16-years later, the Drama Queens podcast picked up where the show left off and continued the discussion of grief and how to deal with the aftermath of tragedy.
"Everybody does deal with grief in different ways,” said “Haley” actor and co-host Bethany Joy Lenz. “It is human, and it is okay.”
As the three hosts broke down the episode, Sophia Bush Hughes, who played “Brooke,” shared a personal story about losing a family member and how her friends helped her through it. Hughes described being on the phone all day with family members from different states and afterwards felt emotionally exhausted. Her friends came to her house, helped her get ready, and took her out dancing.
“They were like, ‘Put your dress on, there is nothing you can do, and we are not going to let you sit in this house and cry all night,' ” Hughes said. “If you do not take the incredible gift of being alive on this planet at this moment, and like, get every ounce of gorgeousness out of it, then what are we doing here?”
Hilarie Burton, the actor behind “Peyton,” agreed. She told her co-hosts that if she had seen this episode as a younger person, she would have had a negative reaction to the characters on screen throwing parties and mending relationships in response to death and tragedy. However, as an adult who has suffered loss, she sees the celebration of life in the episode.
“Just go nuts, don’t worry if it’s tacky,” said Burton.
Drama Queens, the official One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, releases new episodes weekly.
