Navigating The Five Stages Of Grief With ‘One Tree Hill’

Following the most tragic episode of the show’s nine-year run, One Tree Hill dedicated “Who Will Survive, and What Will Be Left of Them” to illustrate how the show’s characters processed their pain and experienced the five stages of grief in their own ways.

Now, 16-years later, the Drama Queens podcast picked up where the show left off and continued the discussion of grief and how to deal with the aftermath of tragedy.

"Everybody does deal with grief in different ways,” said “Haley” actor and co-host Bethany Joy Lenz. “It is human, and it is okay.”

As the three hosts broke down the episode, Sophia Bush Hughes, who played “Brooke,” shared a personal story about losing a family member and how her friends helped her through it. Hughes described being on the phone all day with family members from different states and afterwards felt emotionally exhausted. Her friends came to her house, helped her get ready, and took her out dancing.