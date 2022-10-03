Texas Woman Arrested After Ringing Doorbells And Asking For Halloween Candy

A woman in Abilene was arrested for allegedly ringing several doorbells and asking for Halloween candy.

KTXS 12 reported that police received multiple calls of a woman who was going around ringing doorbells and asking for Halloween candy.

According to an arrest report, the calls came in around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 29th. The woman was identified as Rebecca Garcia. She was also allegedly heard yelling profanities at multiple homes.

When police got to the woman, she was unable to identify where she was. The officers questioned her, but say that none of her answers made any sense.

Garcia was arrested for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. She is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a bond of $365.00.