Two Boys Fatally Shot In Apparent Home Invasion

By Bill Galluccio

October 3, 2022

crime scene tape and blurred law enforcement team background
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Colorado said that two boys were shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Sunday (October 2) afternoon.

Police responded to a call of menacing and trespass at a house in Northglenn just after 2 p.m. When the officers arrived, they found two juveniles in the backyard with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officials said the two boys broke a fence in the backyard and were confronted by the homeowner. The confrontation ended in an exchange of gunfire between the two boys and the homeowner.

Police said that the incident was related to another burglary in the neighborhood.

No other details have been released about the case, and it is unknown if the homeowner will face charges related to the shooting. The names and ages of the two boys have not been released because they are minors. Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.