51-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Allegedly Kissed 5-Year-Old On The Mouth

A 51-year-old man from Kentucky was arrested for allegedly kissing a five-year-old girl on the lips during a Caribbean cruise. According to a report from WPLG, the young girl's father watched Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr. kiss his young daughter while the Carnival Sunrise was at sea on Saturday(October 2) night.

Bishop did not know the girl or her family before he allegedly kissed her.

When the ship returned to port in Miami on Monday, Bishop was taken into custody. He did not provide a statement to the police.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and was released after posting a $7,500 bond.

Officials have not provided any more details about the case, and Carnival has not issued a statement about the allegations.

Last month, a wild fight broke out between passengers on the Sunrise, which sails between Miami, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas.