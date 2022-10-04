Christmas Parade Shooting Suspect Removed From Courtroom Over Disruptions

The first day of the alleged Wisconsin parade shooter's trial was eventful as Darrell Brooks sparred with Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Brooks, who considers himself a sovereign citizen, continually interrupted Dorow, claiming he does not recognize the state of Wisconsin's jurisdiction in the case. Dorow called a brief recess and sent Brooks back to his cell. When he returned to court, he continued to be disruptive.

Throughout the course of the morning, Dorow had to call ten recesses because Brooks continued to disrupt the proceedings. Eventually, Dorow had enough and ordered Brooks to watch the jury selection from another room via video.

Dorow said that the jury selection should take three to four days.

Brooks is facing 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment, for allegedly opening fire on a Christmas parade in Waukesha. Each count of homicide carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease. However, he withdrew the plea in September and petitioned to represent himself.

While Dorow granted Brooks' request to represent himself, she warned that she could appoint an attorney to represent him if he continues to have outbursts in the courtroom.