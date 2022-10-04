Flight Attendants Will Get Extra Rest Due To New FAA Rule

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is implementing a new rule requiring an extra hour of rest between shifts for flight attendants.

Currently, flight attendants can work up to 14 hours per day but must have nine hours of rest. Under the new rule, flight attendants will be required to have 10 hours of rest between shifts.

"I'm a pilot, and as any pilot can tell you, we cannot fly the plane without the safety expertise and support of flight attendants," acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolan said during a press conference at Reagan National Airport. "Flight attendants are trained to take action during emergencies, administer first aid, conduct evacuations, manage medical emergencies."

The new rule will take effect in 30 days, and airlines will have 90 days to comply with the updated regulation.

"Flight attendants, like all essential transportation workers, work hard every day to keep the traveling public safe, and we owe them our full support," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "This new rule will make it easier for flight attendants to do their jobs, which in turn will keep all of us safe in the air."