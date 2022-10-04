Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say

Investigators say a human caused the huge Bolt Creek Fire, which has consumed over 12,400 acres of Washington state land, according to KING 5.

The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed this finding, but they have not determined how the wildfire started or where it originated. Reporters say the fire is burning into the Wild Sky Wilderness around Eagle Rock, which is north of Skykomish. The massive blaze was once 95% contained but has since been updated to 36% contained, authorities report.

Officials say materials in the sky ignited untouched fuel Sunday (October 2) along U.S. 2 near the 5th Street Bridge turnoff in Skykomish. The highway was previously closed for weeks, and parts of it slowly reopened as conditions improved. Authorities say to anticipate short road closures as firefighters continue to tackle the flames.

The Bolt Creek fire roared to life on September 10 near Skykomish, spreading quickly and forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes. These orders are no longer in place for King and Snohomish counties, but the thick wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in parts of Western Washington.

"Overall air quality will be MODERATE with some areas reaching UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS from the wildfire smoke this week. Onshore winds during the day will help in improving the air quality, although the winds will be calm, so the smoke is expected to linger," the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency forecasted.