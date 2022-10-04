WILLOW 'Would Love To Sing With' This Iconic Metal Vocalist

WILLOW has fully embraced her love for rock and collaborated with the likes of YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly, now she's opening up about a metal icon she'd "love to sing with."

“I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” she gushed to Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”

“I love Lamb Of God ," WILLOW continued, speaking on her influences. "I love Straight Line Stitch – they’re a great band. Also, the main singer of that band is a black woman, which I really, really love. Crowbar is an amazing band. Obviously Radiohead – I wouldn’t call them metal, but they were definitely a huge inspiration for this album. And I’ve been listening to a lot of Primus , and I love Les Claypool.”

WILLOW released her latest rock album <COPINGMECHANISM> on September 23, and explained how she prefers to view it in terms of her discography. “It’s an evolution – I like to think of my new projects and albums as an evolution of myself," she said, "I kinda don’t like the word ‘reinvention’, because I’m always gonna be me, and the core me is always gonna be the same, but what emanates from that core can be so many different things.”