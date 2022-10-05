Arctic Monkeys Headed To Minnesota For The First Time In A Decade

Arctic Monkeys are coming to Minnesota for the first time in a decade. The last time the English rockers performed in the state was on May 15, 2012 at the Target Center with The Black Keys.

On Monday (October 3), Arctic Monkeys announced a sting of 2023 North American tour dates behind their upcoming album The Car. The band will kick off their North American tour at The Armory in Minnesota on August 25, 2023, with support from Fontaines D.C. Before coming to the United States, Arctic Monkeys will also make stops in South America, Australia and Europe.

Tickets for the Arctic Monkey's 2023 North American tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m. Head to Arctic Monkeys' website to check out the full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets.

The news follows the release of the band's second single from The Car: "Body Paint." It arrived on September 29 with an accompanying music video directed by Brook Linder. The band also performed the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Car, Arctic Monkeys seventh studio album, follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. It's slated for release on October 21.