Florida Man Accused Of Stealing $100,000 In Hurricane Ian Relief Money

As Central Florida recovers from the destructive impact of Hurricane Ian, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in relief money meant for a business.

William Andrew Luff, of Palmetto, was arrested Tuesday (October 4) without incident in Tampa for taking $100,000 in donations, according to a Facebook post from the Palmetto Police Department. Officials say Florida Moose Lodge was raising funds for chapters affected by the Category 4 hurricane. They called authorities when they noticed the money was missing.

“Luff was cooperative and a majority of the stolen cash was recovered and will soon be returned to the Palmetto Moose Lodge,” officers wrote. They didn't say how Luff got his hands on the money nor what charges he'll face.

Hurricane Ian ripped through the Sunshine State last week, bringing devastating storm surges, damaging winds, and deadly floods through the region. Thousands of homes were damaged, bridges are missing huge chunks of their infrastructure, and boats and cars were flung into drowned neighborhoods.

At least 100 people have died from Ian, which is one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the U.S. Over 4,000 people have been rescued, while others are still trying to figure out how to move forward from the disaster.