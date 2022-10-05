Loretta Lynn was without a doubt an icon in the country music world, but her influence reached much farther than that. When she passed away yesterday (October 4) at the age of 90, musicians of all kinds honored her life and influence on music. Jack White, who produced Lynn's 2004 Grammy-winning album Van Lear Rose and also contributed guitar and backup vocals, paid tribute to the woman he thought of as "a mother figure" with a thoughtful video on Instagram.

"What a sad day today is. We lost one of the greats, Loretta Lynn," he said. "I said when I was first asked about her what I thought and I said years ago that I thought she was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. I still believe that."

Watch White's full video and read his full statement below.