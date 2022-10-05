MGK Covered Ed Sheeran In London, And The Crowd Couldn't Get Enough
By Katrina Nattress
October 5, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" during an intimate show at Kingston's Pryzm nightclub, and the crowd went wild.
The rapper-turned-rocker snuck the song into a medley he performed, which also included his songs "Why Are You Here," "Banyan Tree (interlude)," "Jawbreaker" and "Sid & Nancy.”
After singing a few lines of the x single, MGK joked, "See I came here I think I’m Ed Sheeran all of a sudden."
His fans clearly didn't seem to mind, as they cheered and sang along to the unexpected cover. See fan-shot footage of his performance below.
MGK has spent the last month on the European leg of his Mainstream Sellout tour. During a recent show in London, he paid tribute to Chester Bennington and recalled how he was supposed to tour with Linkin Park, but Bennington died just days before it was supposed to start.
"We had a tour that we were about to start and three days before we started that tour, Chester passed away," he said. "The last time I saw him was here in Europe, so I encourage you, because life is short, to go live this life. I know it's hard, man. I know this s--- is f------ hard. But nights like tonight make life worth it."