Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" during an intimate show at Kingston's Pryzm nightclub, and the crowd went wild.

The rapper-turned-rocker snuck the song into a medley he performed, which also included his songs "Why Are You Here," "Banyan Tree (interlude)," "Jawbreaker" and "Sid & Nancy.”

After singing a few lines of the x single, MGK joked, "See I came here I think I’m Ed Sheeran all of a sudden."

His fans clearly didn't seem to mind, as they cheered and sang along to the unexpected cover. See fan-shot footage of his performance below.