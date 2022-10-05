Purdue Student In Custody Following Death Of Roommate

A Purdue University student is in custody amid an ongoing homicide investigation linked to the death of their roommate, NBC News reports.

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said university police received a 911 call regarding the incident from the suspect, who was described as "the victim's roommate," at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday (October 5).

“There is no threat to the community,” Doty added.

The victim and suspect have not been publicly identified by police and details have not been released amid the active investigation.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels issued a statement regarding a "tragedy in residence hall" on Wednesday.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," Daniels said. "We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired."

Daniels confirmed that the university would provide support for any students in need following the incident and reassured the Purdue community that the campus was safe.

"A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply," Daniels added. "I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead."