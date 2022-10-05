Sanibel Island Residents Allowed To Return Inspect The Devastating Damage

By Bill Galluccio

October 5, 2022

US-WEATHER-HURRICANE-IAN
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Florida are allowing the residents of Florida's Sanibel Island to return to the area to inspect the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Officials said residents will need a hurricane re-entry pass to be granted access to the island, adding that they will need to find their own way there and back.

Cleanup crews have cleared debris from about 90% of the roadways on the island, and officials asked residents to refrain from putting garbage and debris in the streets to keep them clear for emergency vehicles.

Sanibel Fire Chief William Briscoe previously said that many of the homes on Sanibel Island are unlivable and warned about the dangerous conditions.

"There are a lot of places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and it's very dangerous out there," Briscoe said via CNN. "There are alligators running around, and there are snakes all over the place."

Residents will be able to return to the island starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (October 5) but will have to leave the area by 7 p.m.

"It is going to be emotional when they see their properties up close and the amount of damage that this storm inflicted upon them," City Manager Dana Souza told CNN.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.