Sanibel Island Residents Allowed To Return Inspect The Devastating Damage

Authorities in Florida are allowing the residents of Florida's Sanibel Island to return to the area to inspect the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Officials said residents will need a hurricane re-entry pass to be granted access to the island, adding that they will need to find their own way there and back.

Cleanup crews have cleared debris from about 90% of the roadways on the island, and officials asked residents to refrain from putting garbage and debris in the streets to keep them clear for emergency vehicles.

Sanibel Fire Chief William Briscoe previously said that many of the homes on Sanibel Island are unlivable and warned about the dangerous conditions.

"There are a lot of places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and it's very dangerous out there," Briscoe said via CNN. "There are alligators running around, and there are snakes all over the place."

Residents will be able to return to the island starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (October 5) but will have to leave the area by 7 p.m.

"It is going to be emotional when they see their properties up close and the amount of damage that this storm inflicted upon them," City Manager Dana Souza told CNN.