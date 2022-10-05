These Arizona Cities Are Among 2022's Best Small Cities In America

Bright lights and big cities may be appealing to many. However, some are more drawn to the small-city life.

WalletHub compiled a list of America's best small cities for 2022. The website states, "To find out, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita."

According to the list, Prescott is among the best small cities in America, placing in the 66th percentile.

Further down the list, Oro Valley placed in the 60th percentile, Buckeye was in the 59th percentile, Marana placed in the 56th percentile, Goodyear was in the 55th percentile, Shauarita was in the 53rd percentile and Apache Junction placed in the 50th percentile.

According to the list, here are America's top 10 best small cities for 2022:

Lancaster, PA Carmel, IN Fair Lawn, NJ Lexington, MA Brentwood, TN Melrose, MA Zionsville, IN Needham, MA Portland, ME Westfield, IN

The full list of 2022's best small cities in America can be found on WalletHub's website.