These Texas Cities Are Among 2022's Best Small Cities In America

Bright lights and big cities may be appealing to many. However, some are more drawn to the small-city life.

WalletHub compiled a list of America's best small cities for 2022. The website states, "To find out, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita."

According to the list, nine Texas cities placed in the 90th percentile or above. Cedar Park made it into the 98th percentile, placing the highest among the Texas cities. Southlake placed in the 97th percentile. Allen placed in the 96th percentile. Leander made it into the 94th percentile. Flower Mound placed in the 93rd percentile. Pflugerville was in the 92nd percentile. Keller, Rockwall, and Little Elm placed in the 91st percentile.

According to the list, here are America's top 10 best small cities for 2022:

Lancaster, PA Carmel, IN Fair Lawn, NJ Lexington, MA Brentwood, TN Melrose, MA Zionsville, IN Needham, MA Portland, ME Westfield, IN

The full list of 2022's best small cities in America can be found on WalletHub's website.