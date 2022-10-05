This Is Wisconsin’s Weirdest Tradition

Every state in the U.S. has its own unique history, and with that comes equally unique traditions. Although these traditions may seem a little strange to outsiders, they help shape a state's distinctive culture. 24/7 Tempo decided to examine these traditions and track down what they define as the weirdest in each state.

From 24/7 Tempo:

"Some of the traditions on our list revolve around holidays such as New Year’s Eve and Independence Day. Many towns in these states have put their own spin on these traditional celebrations. Not surprisingly, some of these offbeat traditions involve food. West Virginia hosts a cook-off for roadkill. In Minnesota, folks hold a meat raffle. Some of these traditions include races in which fish, as opposed to horses or dogs, compete against each other. In Maryland, visitors can root for their favorite crustacean in the National Hard Crab Derby."

So, what is Wisconsin's most unique tradition? Snowshoe baseball. Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about it:

"Who needs regular baseball in the summer when you can cover the field with so much saw chips that you need snowshoes to run? The tourist town of Lake Tomahawk is the proud home of the games, which take place between June and August every year."