This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 5, 2022

Hot Chicken Wings
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken wings hold a special place in Americans' hearts. Whether you're eating some drums on game day, or enjoying them at a bar, they fail to disappoint. On top of that, there are plenty of ways to prepare and eat wings. There are classic rubs and sauces like barbecue, lemon pepper, and honey garlic, and then some eateries have their own special flavors.

Since there are plenty of places serving up chicken wings, LoveFood took up the task of finding the best ones in every state. Washington's most delicious chicken wings are Sweet Soy wings from Chi Kin!

Here's why writers chose this restaurant's delicious wings:

"Hoping for some great wings in Orlando? Fun and friendly Korean fast food favorite Chi Kin serves some of the best around. Here the chicken pieces are double fried for the ultimate crunch, before being tossed in a sauce of your choice. The all-time favorite is Sweet Soy. Not too salty or sweet, it’s perfectly mild and great for spice phobes."

Dying to try these chicken wings? Visit Chi Kin at 813 N Mills Ave. in Orlando. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Check out the full list on LoveFood.

