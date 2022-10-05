This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best Small Cities In America
By Sarah Tate
October 6, 2022
When searching for a place live, some people may want a small-town feel away from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan area but still have the accommodations of a big city. So how do you know which cities strike the perfect balance?
WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to compile a list of the best small cities to live in the U.S. for 2022. While a large portion of the Top 20 include small towns in the Northeast, one in Tennessee managed to crack the Top 5: Brentwood.
Brentwood, located about 10 miles south of Nashville, ranked Number 5 thanks to its overall affordability, safety and economic health compared to other cities around the country.
These are the Top 20 Best Small Cities in the country:
- Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- Carmel, Indiana
- Fair Lawn, New Jersey
- Lexington, Massachusetts
- Brentwood, Tennessee
- Melrose, Massachusetts
- Zionsville, Indiana
- Needham, Massachusetts
- Portland, Maine
- Westfield, Indiana
- Milton, Massachusetts
- Sammawish, Washington
- Dublin, Ohio
- Brookfield, Wisconsin
- Leawood, Kansas
- Apex, North Carolina
- Arlington, Massachusetts
- Burlington, Massachusetts
- Newton, Massachusetts
- Princeton, New Jersey
To determine the list, WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities using five factors: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety. These factors were then evaluated using 43 relevant metrics, including cost of living, median household income, population growth, unemployment rate, school-system quality, high school graduation rate, average commute time, restaurants per capita and violent-crime rate, among others.
Check out WalletHub's full report to see a list of the best small cities in the country.