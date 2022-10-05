This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best Small Cities In America

When searching for a place live, some people may want a small-town feel away from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan area but still have the accommodations of a big city. So how do you know which cities strike the perfect balance?

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to compile a list of the best small cities to live in the U.S. for 2022. While a large portion of the Top 20 include small towns in the Northeast, one in Tennessee managed to crack the Top 5: Brentwood.

Brentwood, located about 10 miles south of Nashville, ranked Number 5 thanks to its overall affordability, safety and economic health compared to other cities around the country.

These are the Top 20 Best Small Cities in the country:

Lancaster, Pennsylvania Carmel, Indiana Fair Lawn, New Jersey Lexington, Massachusetts Brentwood, Tennessee Melrose, Massachusetts Zionsville, Indiana Needham, Massachusetts Portland, Maine Westfield, Indiana Milton, Massachusetts Sammawish, Washington Dublin, Ohio Brookfield, Wisconsin Leawood, Kansas Apex, North Carolina Arlington, Massachusetts Burlington, Massachusetts Newton, Massachusetts Princeton, New Jersey

To determine the list, WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities using five factors: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety. These factors were then evaluated using 43 relevant metrics, including cost of living, median household income, population growth, unemployment rate, school-system quality, high school graduation rate, average commute time, restaurants per capita and violent-crime rate, among others.

Check out WalletHub's full report to see a list of the best small cities in the country.