WATCH: Wild Turkey Wreaks Havoc In Ohio Home, Crashes Through Window

A wild turkey recently wreaked absolute havoc on an Ohio home, according to bodycam footage of the incident, provided by the Miami Township Police Department.

On Monday (October 3), Miami Township Police officers were dispatched to a home after a wild turkey broke into it. In the video, the turkey can be seen thrashing around inside the home amid a pile of broken glass. "The window broke. It flew through the window," the homeowner can be heard telling one of the officers in the video. "I feel so bad for her, she added. "it probably hurt." The woman's father eventually wrangled the turkey into a net, though it ultimately broke free and crashed through the window and ended up back outside.

The woman claiming to be the homeowner in the video commented on the department's Facebook post about the incident to say an officer stayed behind to help her board up her windows after the turkey flew off. She also said that no one was hurt during the incident. "Thankfully our little one was upstairs cooking dinner with me and her daddy!" the woman wrote.

"This was unbelievably wild!!" The Miami Township Police wrote in their post. "Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we've been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house... and then breaking out." Check out the video below.