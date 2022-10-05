Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Castrate 5-Year-old Stepson

By Bill Galluccio

October 5, 2022

Bracey Renee Byrd, 33
Photo: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

A North Carolina woman has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after she allegedly tried to castrate her five-year-old stepson.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating claims of child abuse against Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, at the end of July after the boy was hospitalized with third-degree burns.

The burns were so bad that the young boy had to be transferred to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The boy also had other injuries, including bruising to his face, arms, head, legs, back, and genitals. Doctors noted that some of the injuries were older and were in the process of healing. The boy is still undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Byrd was taken into custody last week and charged with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury. She remains jailed on a $2 million secured bond.

