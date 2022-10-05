Yung Gravy And The Lucid Dream That Went Wrong
By John Popham
October 5, 2022
For most of us, it’s only after we wake up that we realize it was all just a dream.
However, there are some out there who have trained themselves to lucid dream, or conscious dreaming, and then there are those that failed. Matthew Hauri, better known as Yung Gravy, had a personal experience with this. As the rapper told Paranormalish host JoJo Wright, he and a high school friend set out to master lucid dreaming, but he was the only one that succeeded.
“It worked out where I got pretty good at lucid dreaming and ended up doing it a lot,” said Gravy. “He somehow ended up getting sleep paralysis from it and every night he would wake up on his stomach and know it was that moment where a closet door would open, and something would start crawling towards him.”
The rapper said he got lucky. He was, and still is to some extent, able to move about in his dreams and control them. Meanwhile, his friend watched as a creature crawled towards him every night while he lay helpless and immobile.
But how does one even begin to do this? Gravy shared a few things he tried to get his mind ready to lucid dream.
“We both looked up a bunch of stuff and doing all of these little things,” he said. “You write a journal when you wake up about your dream, you pinch yourself every 30-minutes and stuff like that.”
So, what do you think? Is it worth the risk? Paranormalish has covered sleep paralysis before, and it’s not something to be taken lightly. We will say this, if you decide to try and take control of your dreams tonight, know what you are risking.
To hear the full interview with Yung Gravy, check out "Mini Episode: When Lucid Dreaming Goes Bad ft Yung Gravy."
