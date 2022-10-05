Yung Gravy And The Lucid Dream That Went Wrong

The rapper said he got lucky. He was, and still is to some extent, able to move about in his dreams and control them. Meanwhile, his friend watched as a creature crawled towards him every night while he lay helpless and immobile.

But how does one even begin to do this? Gravy shared a few things he tried to get his mind ready to lucid dream.

“We both looked up a bunch of stuff and doing all of these little things,” he said. “You write a journal when you wake up about your dream, you pinch yourself every 30-minutes and stuff like that.”

So, what do you think? Is it worth the risk? Paranormalish has covered sleep paralysis before, and it’s not something to be taken lightly. We will say this, if you decide to try and take control of your dreams tonight, know what you are risking.

Subscribe to the Paranormalish podcast for more stories on the paranormal told through firsthand accounts. To hear the full interview with Yung Gravy, check out "Mini Episode: When Lucid Dreaming Goes Bad ft Yung Gravy." If you or someone you know has experienced something otherworldly, give Jojo a call at 833-682-UFO1 (8361).

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.